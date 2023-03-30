Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 594,997 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,997 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.57% of APi Group worth $201,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

APG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

