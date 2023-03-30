Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.89% of Regions Financial worth $179,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 7,751,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,506,426. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

