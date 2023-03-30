Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,449 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $196,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre Price Performance

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.26 on Thursday, hitting $1,254.14. 194,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $994.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

