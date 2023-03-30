Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 315,417 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of DexCom worth $153,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

