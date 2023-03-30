Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,812,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,073 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $250,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

GLPI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 236,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

