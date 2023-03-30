Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $158.76 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $158,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.00. The company had a trading volume of 166,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

