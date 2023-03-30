Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,922 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.21% of MasTec worth $282,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.