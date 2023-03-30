Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 911,758 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 911,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of América Móvil worth $173,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.
América Móvil Price Performance
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
