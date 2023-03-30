Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.57 million for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

About Amada

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

