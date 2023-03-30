Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 88,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of C$24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

