AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Trading Down 9.1%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 94,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 43,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

