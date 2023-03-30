American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Reduced by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.