American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

