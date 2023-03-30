Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 295.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 16,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,606. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.