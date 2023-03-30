Amgen (AMG) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $82.10 million and $22,246.64 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.82974117 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,775.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

