ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY remained flat at $3.57 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

