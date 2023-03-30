Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares in the company, valued at $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,961 shares of company stock worth $17,250,629. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

