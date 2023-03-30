Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $42.67

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,110,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,792,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.88 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

