Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Price Target at $37.08

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in New York Times by 105.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $38.19 on Thursday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

