Analyzing RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrun and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 5 14 0 2.74 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $39.95, indicating a potential upside of 111.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.2% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunrun and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 7.47% 2.37% 0.95% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.74 $173.38 million $0.77 24.48 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward Harris Fenster, Robert Nat Kreamer, and Lynn Michelle Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

