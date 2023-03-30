Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at $80,003,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COUR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 542,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

About Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coursera by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

