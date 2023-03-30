Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. 105,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 81,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Angel Pond in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Angel Pond by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 445,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

