AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of AU stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 4,666,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.