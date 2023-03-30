AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of AU stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 4,666,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.