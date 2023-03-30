Ankr Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $313.53 million and $34.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00201517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,152.38 or 1.00043590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03271742 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $45,580,922.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

