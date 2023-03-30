Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 1,580.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,656. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

