Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 11,437,914 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

