Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 650.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DIHP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 393,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $836.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

