Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

