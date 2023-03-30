Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $435,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 285.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.