Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 306,581 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,205,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.