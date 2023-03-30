Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 544,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.80. 1,197,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,329. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock worth $2,488,588,588. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

