Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 16,916 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 221,413 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

