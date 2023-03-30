APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of APA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

