ApeCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $101.08 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00014468 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

