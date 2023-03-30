Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Aperam stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

