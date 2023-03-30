Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,179,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 84,753 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,279. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

