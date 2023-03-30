APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ APXI remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.