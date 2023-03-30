Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,008

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,022 ($12.56) to GBX 1,008 ($12.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.89% from the stock’s current price.

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of LON AQX traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 405 ($4.98). 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,892.86 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.51).

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

About Aquis Exchange

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.