Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,008

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,022 ($12.56) to GBX 1,008 ($12.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.89% from the stock’s current price.
Aquis Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of LON AQX traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 405 ($4.98). 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,892.86 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.51).
About Aquis Exchange
