Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.29760195 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $1,165,669,839.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

