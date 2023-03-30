ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE MT opened at $29.47 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

