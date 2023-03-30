Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 1,358,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,163. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $548.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

