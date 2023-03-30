Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.19 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $87.96 million and $4.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017756 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

