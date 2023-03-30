Argus Raises Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,034.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

