Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,180.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.