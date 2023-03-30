Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $212,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

