Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 61.1% in March

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ARKOW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,172. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

