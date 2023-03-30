Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.27 and traded as low as C$7.47. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 552,219 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AX.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$870.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42.

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

