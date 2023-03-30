Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 601.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF stock remained flat at $35.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

