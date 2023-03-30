ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 11.2%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 115,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

ASAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Get ASAP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASAP stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 1,639.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ASAP worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.