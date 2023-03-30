ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0496

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. ASD has a total market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00200034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,847.31 or 0.99992989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05064733 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,411,624.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.